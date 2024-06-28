Princess Anne discharged from hospital as royal return remains uncertain

Princess Anne has been discharged from Southmead Hospital in Bristol after spending she was admitted following a horse attack.



The King’s 73-year-old sister was rushed to emergency after sustaining minor injuries and a concussion after being struck by horse in the head while she was walking around her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire on Sunday.

Royal author Rebecca English took to X, formerly Twitter, to break the news, writing: “Princess Anne has now been discharged from hospital after her accident on Sunday during which it’s believed she was struck in the head by a horse.”

Noting the Princess Royal will continue to recuperate at Gatcombe Park, the expert posed uncertainty over her return to duties, and said: “She will return to public duties on medical advice.”

Royal fans rejoiced at the news, extending their best wishes to the daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth.

“Oh this is such wonderful news,” one wrote on the social media platform. “Rest up Anne, we cannot wait to see you back”.

Anne's husband, Sir Tim Lawrence also issued a statement in response to the positive news, saying: "I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all the team at Southmead Hospital for their care, expertise and kindness during my wife’s short stay."

Anne was forced to cancel all her engagements for the week, including a working visit to Canada this Sunday and other eight commitments.

Moreover, she was unable to join the King and other senior royals during Japanese state visit earlier this week.