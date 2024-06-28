Khloe Kardashian's fans slams Tristan Thompson's for 'insincere' birthday wish

Khloe Kardashian's family showered her with love on her 40th birthday, including her mother Kris Jenner and sisters Kim and Kylie with touching sentiments.

But among her followers, anger and uncertainty have been aroused by a surprise birthday letter from her ex-partner Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares two children.

Khloe's ardent fans are furious with Thompson over his Instagram homage; many have expressed disgust and bewilderment at his action.

Tristan, who has been found to have cheated on Khloe multiple times, called Khloe 'the best mother in the world' and his 'best friend' on social media while posting several clean images of the reality TV star with their kids.

Naturally, this has left Khloe's followers bitter, and they still haven't forgiven Tristan for betraying her by sleeping with other women.

Tristan and Khloe may be seen in one picture enjoying some time together over the holidays with their two kids.

Alongside the photo, the sports star wrote: "You are my best friend."

Khloe's followers have taken offence at this statement, pointing out that 'he wouldn't have treated her so badly' if Khloe was truly Tristan's best friend.

In addition, Khloe is shown in a photo with Tristan's disabled brother Amari. He said: "And the most incredible human being I've ever met."

Khloe shared the picture to her own stories and said: "Thank you TT! I appreciate this! I love my Amari."

But disgruntled Khloe supporters have already called Tristan out on X, the former name of Twitter.

One fumed: "Not Tristan Thompson acting as if he's an angel by wishing Khloe a happy birthday. He literally cheated on her when she was pregnant with his child."

"Khloe might be able to forgive and forget, but that man will always be a weak cheater in my eyes. He's deranged and so is this post," another echoed. "Tristan needs help honestly. Khloe must be so brainwashed," someone else added.