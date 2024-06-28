Chrissy Teigen reveals motivation behind maintaining work-life balance

Chrissy Teigen recently revealed her motivation for coming home from work.
The 38-year-old model took to her Instagram to share a carousel of photos featuring herself, husband John Legend, and all four of her kids.
The mom-of-four wrote in the caption: “Always trying to get back home to you [crying emoji]”.
The first photo showcased Teigen’s baby Wren as he flashed a beautiful smile in the camera with his face covered in food stains.
The second slide featured Esti holding a toy bucket as he beamed a big smile in a colorful dress.
Meanwhile, her daughter Luna appeared to be in high spirits as she held up a peace sign while posing in the camera.
Teigen, who is also an author, previously opened up to PEOPLE about appropriate parenting styles.
She revealed that the 38-year-old is “all for technology” and regards it as an important resource for parenting.
She explained: “We do a lot of learning apps for them that we think are great. We're finding it to be a really wonderful addition to the other things she gets to do. And yeah, it's technology, but it's really wonderful for her."
