Gypsy-Rose Blanchard feels ‘happiest I’ve ever been’ after divorce

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard opened up about her decision to divorce her estranged husband, Ryan Anderson.



In a Q&A video posted on YouTube on Thursday, June 27, the 32-year-old shared that she felt the happiest she has ever been and emphasized the importance of following one's heart.

"I know it's gonna sound like a really cheesy answer, but the truth is, when I divorced Ryan, filed for divorce, and followed my heart to true love," Blanchard responded when asked about the first thing she did that helped her gain independence and feel the happiest. "I felt like I made that choice. I was a free woman. I made that choice as an independent woman."

She encouraged others to follow their hearts and pursue what makes them happy.

"And I think everyone should follow their heart if they know what they want in life and they know what's going to make them happy," she advised.

The Munchausen by proxy victim addressed her marriage, stating that she was not happy and felt her heart belonged elsewhere.

"I absolutely feel like no matter what, you should go for it. Life is too dang short to be sad or feel trapped by anything in your life," she said.

"I'm happy. I'm very happy. You know, this is the happiest that I've ever been in my entire life. And I'm not ashamed of that," Blanchard added.

Blanchard and Anderson married in July 2022, but split earlier in 2024, with Blanchard announcing the separation in March via Facebook.