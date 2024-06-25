Britney Spears’ powerhouse lawyer no longer in her legal team

Britney Spears’ lawyer, who represented her during the conservatorship case, is not longer the singer’s attorney as he moves on,

Spears was under a 13-year conservatorship which finally ended in 2021, courtesy of her attorney, Mathew Rosengart. The powerhouse litigator issued a statement revealing that the singer no longer needs his assistance as the case has come to a close, per Page Six.

“Our goal together was always to suspend her father and restore her fundamental rights and civil liberties, and I will always be extremely proud of our work together,” he told the outlet.

“As she desired, her freedom now includes that she will no longer need to attend or be involved with court or entangled with legal proceedings in this matter,” Rosengart said.

Spears had replaced her court-appointed lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham III, with Rosengart in July 2021 after she spoke up about the grievances she had with her conservatorship.

The case was finally settled with her estranged father, Jamie Spears, in April, which allowed them to end it without going to a trial.

The lawyer was able to end the Gimme More singer’s case in a matter of months. In September 2021, the attorney suspended Jamie from controlling his daughter’s matters and terminated the conservatorship altogether in November.