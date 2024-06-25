Travis Barker's ex Shanna Moakler’s ‘not a deadbeat mom’

Shanna Moakler on motherhood

Shanna Moakler won’t let anyone take a jab at her motherhood.



The ex Miss USA made things clear about a family feud that was rumoured to involve her and ex Travis Barker's kids Alabama Barker, 18, and Landon Barker, 20, along with her 25-year-old Atiana De La Hoya, who the Blink-182 drummer helped parenting after Shanna's early 2000’s split from Oscar De La Hoya.

The 49-year-old claims that her children, Alabama and Landon, have “taken back what they said about [her] and apologised,” after previously calling her out for parenting on social media.

“I'm not a deadbeat mom,” she told People in a June 24 interview. “I have a very close relationship with my children who are now adults, and I have been present in their lives, except during COVID lockdown.”

Shanna also provided an update about her relationship status with Travis, who she was married to from 2004 to 2008, and shared that they “don't speak anymore.”

“I don't have a relationship with Travis, but I think that's OK,” she shared. “I don't feel like it'll be like that forever, but I feel like right now—I think that's where we are at in our evolution, and maybe in the future, it'll change.”