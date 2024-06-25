Britney Spears models “wild” jacket as she wishes fans an ‘amazing weekend’

Britney Spears ended her 13-year-long conservatorship in 2021

Britney Spears is continuing to spread joy.

On Saturday, the 42-year-old pop icon took to Instagram to share her latest dancing video, this time cutting the rug in her Las Vegas hotel room.

Sporting a tiny white bikini top paired with white cut-off shorts and a pink jacket, the Toxic hitmaker showcased both her dance moves and her sense of style.

“This jacket is sick, I swear it feels like silk on my body!!!” she wrote in the caption.

She then wished her 42.2 million followers well, writing, “Hope you guys are having a wonderful weekend,” adding multiple fun emojis.

As she swayed to Chris Isaak’s Wicked Game, the Princess of Pop continued to model her fit.



Spears, who finally broke free from her 13-year-long conservatorship in 2021, has been vacationing in Vegas for the better part of a month now. It was during a Vegas spa day last week that she took time to appreciate the “little things” in life in another Instagram post just hours after her ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake, got arrested for a DWI.