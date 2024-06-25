Fans react to Joe Burrow’s stunning Vogue World runway debut

Joe Burrow at Vogue World runway

Joe Burrow just suggested he could have been very successful in a different career if he wasn’t an American footballer.



The 27-year-old Cincinnati Bengals player sent the internet into frenzy on Sunday by taking the walk for the Vogue World: Paris 2024 fashion show with friend and ex-LSU teammate Justin Jefferson.

During their runway debut, both gentlemen looked macho in black suits with satin lapels, with Burrow’s delivering a bit more revealing look with an open back.

Social media users quickly developed an intense online fandom for the quarterback, encouraging him to pursue modelling if his football career didn't work out.

“the backless suit took me out,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Honestly it should be illegal for Joe burrow to look this hot in France,” an X user agreed.

“Joe burrow really said screw football and became a runway model,” a third added. “Glad to see he found his true calling: being sexy.”

“the hot girl summer joe burrow is having will be studied for years,” a fourth joined in the fun, referring to rumours that the athlete recently broke up from his longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher.