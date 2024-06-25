Meghan Markle's reaction to Taylor Swift's latest snub laid bare

Meghan Markle is said to be upset after latest snub from pop superstar Taylor Swift as the singer teamed up with Prince William during her London leg of Eras Tour.



A source, close to the Duchess, has claimed: "Meghan Markle won't be feeling good after Swift's powerful show with William and his kids at Wembley Stadium in London on the Prince of Wales 42nd birthday."

"I don't think the Duchess will find it possible to stop holding a grudge against US megastar Swift after her the latest snub," claimed the source.

On Friday, the Prince of Wales treated Prince George and Princess Charlotte to the first of her three-night Eras Tour concerts in London. The trio took selfies with Swift, who thanked her "m8" the Prince of Wales for bringing the family to see her perform.



Kinsey Schofield, in talks with GB News, said: "Now, remember, Meghan Markle had requested for Taylor to be her podcast. She wrote her a handwritten letter and Taylor's team rejected it."

She went on: "Meghan also later released through People magazine that she had spent some time at a Taylor Swift concert."

Commenting on Swift's latest selfie with William and the singer's adorable gesture with the the future King's kids, the commentator said: "So I think we are seeing our Taylor side with Team Wales here over the last few hours."

She continued: "Also, you know, a lot of people pointing out the pictures of Meghan and Harry at the Beyoncé concert, where Harry looks pretty miserable versus Prince William shaking his tail feathers at the Taylor Swift concert. You're just seeing that Prince William is pursuing joy. And I think that is important."