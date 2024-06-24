Kevin Costner admits he ‘wasn’t able to make it work’ during Yellowstone

Kevin Costner played John Dutton for its five season run

Kevin Costner is shedding more light on his decision to leave Yellowstone, which he officially announced last week.

Amid rumours of behind-the-scenes tension and ego clashes with co-creator Taylor Sheridan, Costner, 69, set the record straight in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight published on Monday, June 24.

“Yellowstone was a great moment in my life,” he first acknowledged, recollecting that he “wanted to do this” the first time he read the script.

However, he admitted that he had initially only planned for doing “one season or just one long movie,” but “ended up doing five [seasons].”

Costner then shared that eventually, he wanted to be able to focus his energy on his other projects, some of which are ongoing and some which are in the works.

“It was important for me to be able to do other things, and, you know, try to make that work. [But] I just wasn’t able to make it work,” he reflected.

After months of speculation, Costner officially announced his exit from the show last week in an Instagram post.

“I just wanted to reach out and let you know that, after this long year-and-a-half of working on Horizon, and doing all the things that’s required, and thinking about Yellowstone – that beloved series that I love, that I know you love – I just realised that I am not going to be able to continue season 5b, or into the future,” he said.