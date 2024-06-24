Ariana Grande faces online criticism after Jeffrey Dahmer confession

Ariana Grande faces backlash over Jeffrey Dahmer comment

Ariana Grande has recently faced online criticism after she confessed that her “dream” dinner guest was serial killer Jeffery Dahmer.



Last week, Ariana appeared on the latest episode of Penn Badgley podcast Podcrushed where she opened up about the moment, she told a “young fan” she fantasszed about dining Jeffrey, who was the murderer – raped and killed 17 boys and men between 1978 and 1991.

The songstress admission came after she told the Gossip Girl star about her being infatuated with serial killers from a young age.

“Years ago, before the Dahmer series, I was in a Q&A with young fans. With a parent, someone said, ‘If you could have dinner with anyone living or dead, who would it be?" And I was like, ‘Oh, honey, you're so cute. Um, mom and dad, is it okay if I give the real answer?’ And they were like, ‘Sure, what's the answer?’

The singer recalled, “And I was like, Jeffrey Dahmer's pretty fascinating. I think I would have loved to have met him, maybe with like a third party or something. But I have questions.’ And the parents were like, ‘We'll explain it later, sweetheart.’”

Ariana’s fans took to the comment section in the second part of the podcast posted on YouTube.

One user wrote, “That was heartbreaking to watch, can you imagine your loved ones being murdered in such horrific ways and then the killer is glorified in the media. I wish people would consider how shows like Dahmer impact the surviving family members.”

“She thinks she's being edgy but she is just a tone-deaf person who doesn't care about other people's pain,” said another user.

A third user added, “This is so vile… I have a great interest in crime cases but the LAST thing I'd want to do is have dinner with a serial killer.”