Arnold Schwarzenegger weighs in on climate change at Austrian World Summit

Arnold Schwarzenegger shares his thoughts on climate change

Arnold Schwarzenegger has recently weighed in on climate change at the latest edition of the Austrian World Summit.



“All we care about is action,” said a former Governor of California, via Variety.

Arnold, who launched the event eight years ago, stated, “Talking alone won’t save us – but action will.”

“We all share the same vision of a pollution-free world,” continued the Terminator star.

Arnold added, “We have to do whatever it takes to stop the bleeding in order to save our children, to save our planet, to save our future.”

To note, the Summit’s titled ‘Be Useful: Tools For a Healthy Planet’ was held at Vienna’s Hofburg, the official residence of the President of Austria.

The event was held to find concrete solutions to fight climate change as Arnold spoke to attendees, “You have the power.”

During the event, Austrian President Alexander Van Der Bellen, Secretary General of the UN Antonio Guterres, and Executive Vice-President of the European Commission for the European Green Deal, Maroš Šefčovič were all present.

Meanwhile, Klemens Hallmann presented his Kate Winslet-narrated documentary DreamScapes, which is endorsed by the WWF at the Summit.

Klemans also discussed about a different narrative tack with DreamScapes, which is produced under the Hallmann Entertainment Company banner.

“We consciously wanted to choose a new approach. Our goal was to show the beauty of our earth with all its diversity. We want to make viewers aware of what needs to be protected,” he remarked.