King Charles, Prince William join hands to deal with Harry, Meghan’s plans

‘Concerned’ King Charles, Prince William on mission to deal with Sussexes

King Charles and Prince William are reportedly on the same page about the growing rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In conversation with The Sun, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams claimed that the Monarch is 'concerned' about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's future moves against the royal family.

The expert said, "So far as King Charles is concerned, I think he and William are absolutely one at the moment on how to deal with these Sussexes."

However, Richard highlighted that it is also crucial to see how Harry and Meghan want to "deal with the royal family."



"In the weeks and months to come we will see, and we will monitor, because what future have they got? What do they want to do? Is it just Netflix? Does she want to go into politics? All these these questions," shared the royal expert.

It is pertinent to mention that Harry and Meghan, who stepped down from their senior royal roles in 2020, often made it to the headlines due to their controversial remarks against the senior royal figures.

From the Monticello couple's headline-making Oprah Winfrey interview to Harry's explosive tell-all memoir Spare, the relationship between the pair and the royal family was damaged badly over the years.

Richard shared, "If the Sussexes, in their public appearances, decided to say something nice about the Royal Family, something positive, I think that would be a step in the right direction," especially amid royal health woes.