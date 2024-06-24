Travis Kelce, Tom Cruise share a moment at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour: Watch

Travis Kelce was seen bonding with Tom Cruise during ‘Blank Space’

Travis Kelce is getting in with his girlfriend Taylor Swift’s elite Hollywood circle.

Over the weekend, the 34-year-old pop sensation’s three-night Eras Tour stop in London attracted numerous celebrities, including Paul McCartney, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and more. On night 2, Hollywood action star Tom Cruise joined the star-studded audience, providing Kelce, 34, chance to connect with the 61-year-old icon.

In a fan-made video circulating online, Swift’s NFL superstar boyfriend was seen standing right behind the Mission: Impossible star in a VIP section of Wembley Stadium. While dancing to Swift’s hit Blank Space, Kelce playfully put his hands on Cruise’s shoulders as they shared smiles and laughter.

Additional clips from the concert revealed Cruise mingling with other famous attendees, such as Greta Gerwig, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and Hugh Grant.

Before the show began, Cruise was spotted trading friendship bracelets with fans. Keeping it casual for the concert, Cruise sported dark wash jeans, a white T-shirt, and a black jacket.