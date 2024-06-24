Billy Ray Cyrus ‘desperate’ to end feud with Miley Cyrus: ‘Misses her like crazy’

Billy Ray Cyrus ‘desperately’ wants to reconnect with Miley Cyrus, ‘Misses her like crazy’

Billy Ray Cyrus is still holding out hope for a reconciliation with his estranged daughter Miley Cyrus.

The Achy Breaky Heart singer, 62, is looking for one last chance to heal his relationship as he goes through his divorce battle with wife of seven months, Firerose, per a source cited by Life & Style Magazine.

“Billy has been missing her like crazy,” the insider said of Miley. “They’re not totally out of touch, but things are nothing like they used to be, and he really is desperate to change that.”

“He reaches out to Miley all the time, but it’s hard for him to get her on the phone most days, which is very sad for him,” the source continued.

“She will always be his little girl and he feels terrible that things have gotten to this place. He tries to stay positive, but it’s really weighing on him. Never in a million years did he think that they’d ever be in this situation.”

The insider also added that Billy is “willing to apologise and make amends with Tish, too, if that’s what it takes.”

Billy and Tish finalised their divorce in 2022, and the pair’s children picked sides amid their parents’ split.

Miley clearly declared her side as she held her mom’s wedding to Prison Break’s Dominic Purcell in 2023 and snubbed dad during her Grammy acceptance speech.