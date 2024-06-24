Robert Pattinson calls fatherhood ‘amazing’, ‘It makes you feel very old’

Robert Pattinson got candid with his optimistic thoughts about being a father and gushed about his 3-month-old daughter, whom he shares with his fiancée, Suki Waterhouse.



The Batman star attended the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show on Friday, in Paris, France, and shared how much he loves his baby girl.

“It makes you feel very old and very young at the same time,” the 38-year-old actor reflected on fatherhood in a clip posted to X (formerly Twitter) over the weekend.

“She's so cute,” Pattinson praised while beaming.

“I'm amazed by how quickly their personality comes out. Even at 3 months, I'm like, 'Oh. yeah, I can kind of see who she is already.' It's amazing. It's great.”

Pattinson and Waterhouse got engaged in December, after being together since July 2018, an insider told Entertainment Weekly.

The source added, “They're incredibly happy and excited for their future together as a couple and family.”

In April, the couple made their daughter's birth official.

The 32-year-old star of Daisy Jones and the Six shared the first picture of their new family member on Instagram.