Sarah Becker, MTV’s ‘Real World: Miami’ alum dies at 52

Sarah Becker dead at 52

Sarah Becker, who was famous for her role on season 5 of MTV’s The Real World has died, at the age of 52.



The season 5 of MTV’s The Real World happened in Miami and got broadcasted on-air in 1996.

The death of the alum was announced and confirmed to TMZ by a family member on Sunday, June 23 and it was revealed that Becker died by suicide last week in her home in Illinois.

Becker relocated to Illinois last year to take care of her mother and sister, but she had planned to return to California eventually, according to her family.

Becker apparently experienced mental health issues and was also engaged in a skating accident before her death.

At the time of joining The Real World season 5 in 1996, which took place in Miami, Becker was 25 years old.

She said of herself as someone “19-year-old trapped in a 25-year-old body” on the show.

Dan Renzi, Melissa Padrón, Joe Patane, Cynthia Roberts, Flora Alekseyeva and Mike Lambert, were the late stars co-stars on season 5.