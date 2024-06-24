Taylor Swift brings Travis Kelce on stage in surprise appearance

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ON-STAGE

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce just created an iconic moment by appearing onstage together at a sold-out Wembley.



The couple sent fans over the internet and present at the site into a frenzy by appearing onstage together for the very first time, with a little, cute drama as well.

The NFL star joined the popstar onstage during her performance of the track I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.

The American Football icon dressed up in a white bow tie, tailcoat and top hat and picked Taylor up before powdering her face as part of the sweet skit.

The high-profile romantic couple, who got romantically involved in 2023, has never appeared onstage together before, nor have they featured on each other's social media accounts.

However Taylor “hard-launched” their relationship by sharing a cute picture of herself and Travis posing with the Prince of Wales and his two children - Prince George and Princess Charlotte - which fans labelled as “iconic'”.

There were big names present at the scene when the songstress brought her beau onstage, like Fleabag's Andrew Scott and Sir Paul McCartney.