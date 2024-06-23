Kate Middleton gives strong message as Prince William proves 'strong partnership'

The Princess of Wales announced in March about her cancer treatment

Prince William and Princess Kate's "strong partnership" has faced challenges over the last six months since Kate's cancer diagnosis, according to a royal commentator.

Jennie Bond noted that despite recent difficulties for both Kate and the Duke, their marriage is "stronger than ever." She pointed out a recent photograph released by Kensington Palace as a perfect illustration of the couple's positive outlook on the future.

In a picture captured by Kate and shared for William's 42nd birthday, the Prince of Wales and his three children are seen holding hands as they leap on a beach in Norfolk.

In the caption, the future Queen wrote: “Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx.”

Bond said the picture represents a positive attitude undertaken by the family in the face of adversity. She told OK! magazine: “The last few months have been a test of their strong partnership.

“I think this photograph tells us that they are still able to jump for joy, even in the toughest of times, and that Kate has deliberately chosen a picture that speaks of their optimism for the future.



“She adores William - he is her rock and has supported her so selflessly through all of this and has taken flak from members of the public for not doing more and for devoting himself to her. So she adores her man. I think their marriage is stronger than ever.”

Bond added that William's positive relationship with Kate stands in contrast to the fractured environment he grew up in as a child amid his parents’ divorce.

She said that the past few months must have been traumatic for the family, with the future a frightening concept. However, she believes that the picture was deliberately chosen to emphasise that the couple are looking ahead with a positive mindset.

The Princess of Wales announced in March that she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy after cancer was found in tests following her abdominal surgery earlier this year.