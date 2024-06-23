BLACKPINK's Lisa slays in 'ROCKSTAR' teaser photo

Lisa dropped bold teaser photos for ahead of ROCKSTAR release

Lalisa Manobal, professionally known by her mononym Lisa, looked unrecognisable in a new teaser photo of her upcoming single ROCKSTAR.

On Saturday, June 22, the BLACKPINK sensation dropped another bold picture for her third solo track.

In the latest snapshot, she effortlessly pulled off an edgy look by rocking a white outfit and accessorising it with heavy silver bracelets, rings, a neckpiece, and transparent giant crooked hoops earrings.

The How You Like That songstress featured the same hairstyle as her previous teaser photos.

"BABY I’M A ROCKSTAR," she wrote in the caption of the latest Instagram post, whose comments section was flooded with fire and red heart emojis dropped by her fans.



Earlier this week, she stunned her fans with a new look in the first teaser for ROCKSTAR.

In a social media post on Thursday, June 20, Lisa, 27, debuted her bold pixie cut.

She accessorised her rockstar avatar with transparent, chunky Ferrari sunglasses, crooked hoop earrings, and a black necklace.

The Korean-Thai singer and rapper is slated to premiere her third solo track on June 28, KST.



ROCKSTAR will mark her return to the solo music scene since she released two solo tracks, LALISA and MONEY, in 2021