Prince William has 'crush' on Taylor Swift

William attended Taylor's star-studded concert at the famous Wembley Stadium on Saturday

Prince William took his two eldest children to see the pop star's performance on the first night of her Era's tour.



Speaking about the sweet gesture on GB News, host Dawn Neeson shed light on Prince of Wales' presence on Taylor's star-studded concert at the famous Wembley Stadium on Saturday alongside his kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.



On a lighter note Dawn said: 'William has crush on Taylor and met her before.'

'Princess Kate would have loved to have been there,' dancing around.'

For the unversed, Prince William showed off his ‘fun dad’ side to the world as he grooved along to Taylor Swift’s jams at Eras tour show in London.

In a video making rounds on social media, William could be seen busting moves to Shake It Off at a VIP box on the occasion of his 42nd birthday.

William’s wife Kate Middleton was notably absent from the concert in the wake of her ongoing battle with an undisclosed form of cancer.

However, she did mark her husband’s birthday with a sweet message on social media, coupled with a brand-new picture of William with his kids.

“Happy Birthday, Papa. We all love you so much,” she gushed in the caption, signing it off with “Cx”.







