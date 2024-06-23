Sean Penn shuts down rumours about hitting Madonna with baseball bat

Sean Penn addresses four-year marriage with ex-wife Madonna

Sean Penn has recently shut down rumours of hitting his former wife Madonna with a baseball bat during their four-year marriage.



“I had a freaking SWAT team come into my house,” said Penn in an exclusive interview with The New York Times.

Madonna told police she was worried about guns in the house, stating, “I said: ‘I’m not coming out. I’m going to finish my breakfast.’”

“The next thing I knew, windows were being broken all around the house and they came in,” he remarked.

Penn added, “They had me in handcuffs.”

Even after divorce, the Gangster Squad actor shared he had a soft spot for his first wife.

“She’s someone I love,” he stated.

Penn mentioned, “It turns out it’s a lot quicker to repair a friendship after divorce if there are not kids involved.”

“It took [ex-wife Robin Wright] and I quite a while. There was a lot of drama. Much more important to repair it if there are kids involved, but no easy swing, right?” noted the actor.

Madonna, however, rejected that there was ever physical abuse in her marriage to Penn.

“While we certainly had more than one heated argument during our marriage, Sean has never struck me, ‘tied me up,’ or physically assaulted me, and any report to the contrary is completely outrageous, malicious, reckless, and false,” she wrote in a 2015 statement while testifying on Penn’s behalf in a defamation lawsuit against Lee Daniels.

Penn, who has three ex-wives, pointed out, “I’m just free,” he said. “If I’m going to be in a relationship, I’m still going to be free, or I’m not going to be in it, and I’m not going to be hurting.”

“I don’t sense I’ll have my heart broken by romance again,” he added.