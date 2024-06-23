Simone Ashley stands with Nicola Coughlan against body-shaming trolls

Simon Ashley, staring in the hit Netflix series Bridgerton as Kate Bridgerton, has defended friend and co-star Nicola Coughlan against online body-shamers and trolls.



Regarding the criticism directed at Coughlan's involvement in season three—which revolves around her character Penelope Featherington's relationship with Colin Bridgerton—Ashley addressed the remarks.

“Yeah, the haters are going to hate, and I think we can all relate to that, but I really don’t think that she’s allowing that to bother her,” Ashley said of Coughlan at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival, via People magazine.

“She has a strong and fruitful career and entire life ahead of her. And I really believe in her, as the world does as well.”

She continued of her praise of the Derry Girls actress, “I think Nicola is just absolutely flying. She is a gorgeous, strong, confident, intelligent woman, seeing her do this press tour and spread so much joy and inspiration to everyone — especially women — all over the world. And I’m inspired by her as well. She’s also a really kind human being, and I think that’s such a universal language that people can relate to.”

Additionally, Coughlan dispelled rumours that her waist was "photoshopped" in Bridgerton season three earlier this month.

“I saw some trolls. They were like, ‘They photoshopped your waist,’ and I was like, ‘No, they did not,'” she told the outlet.

“I think if you wear corsetry for long enough, your body really molds to it,” Coughlan explained of the show’s Regency-inspired costumes. “Sometimes they come in for a fitting for a fashion designer and they put a corset on me and I’m like, ‘Oh, you can go tight,’ and they go, ‘What do you mean?’ I’m like, ‘My body now will go, ‘Whew.'”