Simone Ashley collaborates with Adele producer for her music career

Simone Ashley to enter pop career as she teams up with Adele producer

Simone Ashley has recently collaborated with Fraser T Smith, the producer behind Adele’s number one track, Set Fire To Rain.



According to Daily Mail, the Bridgerton star has recorded some material with Fraser and now she’s being approached by record labels to record a whole album.

A source told the outlet, “If she finds enough time to devote to her music, Simone could even end up becoming a successful as someone like Adele.”

“She is really versatile in what she does,” remarked an insider.

The source added, “A real mix of soul, pop and indie. Perfect for today's market.”

Simone also spoke to Vogue and revealed that she’s excited to have teamed up with Fraser in the studio.

The actress mentioned, “I started out doing music before I did anything else at the age of about eight, but I never pursued it.”

Earlier this month, speaking at the Monte Carlo TV Festival, Simone responded to whether she and Jonathan Bailey would appear in the next hit Netflix series.

“Both Johnny and I adore our characters so much and their relationship and what they mean for the show,” she remarked.

Simone stated, “I think we'll do all we can with our schedules to make it work so that we can, hopefully.”