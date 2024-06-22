Taylor Swift sends strong message to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Taylor Swift leaves Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in tears with surprising gesture

Taylor Swift, who counts royalty among her long list of fans, has seemingly left Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in tears with her surprising move during her Eras Tour stop in London.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have seemingly received fresh snub from 34-year-old American pop superstar Swift, who showed her bond with Prince William and the royal familyduring her mesmerising concert at Wembley Stadium on Friday.

The Cruel Summer hitmaker shared her delightful selfie with the Prince of Wales and his kids after the show to confirm her sweet bond with the royals, seemingly dealing a major blow to former Suits star Meghan with her action.

In 2023, Meghan Markle attended US megastar Swift's concert at SoFi stadium in Los Angeles during the singer's California leg, but could not attract the attention from the songstress.



The Duchess, who knows the art to remain in the spotlight, even made headlines as she "jumped out of her chair" to sing along to the singer's 2008 hit "You Belong With Me" after Swift told the crowd, "Let's go back to high school!"



But Swift seemingly turned a blind eye to the Duchess' stunt as she did not event give her a smile for her excitement. Meghan attended the concert with her friend Lucy Fraser, as her husband Prince Harry was overseas with his polo star pal Ignacio "Nacho" Figueras.

Meghan's appearance at Swift's gig comes after it was reported by the Wall Street Journal that the pop star declined to appear on the royal's Archetypes podcast on Spotify, which has since been canceled.

The Duchess, per WSJ, wrote Taylor a personal "handwritten" note asking her to be a guest on the show, and the singer reportedly didn't respond herself, and, instead, had a representative say no on her behalf.