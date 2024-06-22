Jonathan Groff gushes about his love for the stage after Tony win

Jonathan Groff spills details following Tony's win

Jonathan Groff recently got candid about his love for the stage following his win from the famed annual award ceremony.

Speaking exclusively in an interview on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the 39-year-old actor expressed his interest in filming.

He said: “My favorite thing tonight has been to give it to people to take pictures with... happily.”

Spending quality time at an afterparty held at the Carlyle Hotel, Jonathan claimed “that’s actually the joy of it!”

In a conversation with Broadway’s Editor in Chief Paul Wontorek, Groff continued: "Right now, the Tony is on a table a couple of rooms away from here. I think it's safe!"

The actor steered clear from the award completely as he sat down to talk from the Café Carlyle.

Groff, who won his first Tony on Sunday, June 16 for playing leading actor in a musical role in Merrily We Roll Along, admitted that the phrase “Tony winner Jonathan Groff” still hasn’t “sunk in.”

Continuing on the subject, he added: "I think that's why I'm giving my Tony to people to take pictures with, because I'm like, 'What?' "