Travis Kelce proves his love for Taylor Swift after Joe Alwyn claims

Travis Kelce showed off love for his lady love Taylor Swift at her headline-making London concert.



On June 21, The NFL athlete was spotted enjoying his partner's first Eras Tour show in London which was also attended by Prince William and his children.

During Swift's performance on her evergreen romantic song Lover, Kelce can be seen pointing at him and her girlfriend, who are each other's lovers, with affection.

The sweet moment was captured by a fan in which the Kansas City Chiefs player was also seen dancing and singing alongside the crowd.

Notably, Kelce's heartlet gesture for Swift came right after the singer's ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn's interview about their breakup.

In conversation with Sunday Times Style Magazine, the British actor said, "I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years."

He added, "So you have something very real suddenly thrown into a very unreal space: tabloids, social media, press, where it is then dissected, speculated on, pulled out of shape beyond recognition. And the truth is, to that last point, there is always going to be a gap between what is known and what is said. I have made my peace with that."