Michael Douglas reaches out to fans after Donald Sutherland’s death

Michael Douglas reached out to fans with heartwarming message following death of his friend Donald Sutherland.
The 79-year-old actor took to Instagram to post a video after mourning the death of his veteran actor friend, whose death was announced on Thursday, June 20.
Douglas posted a clip from a tropical location in which the sun-kissed actor was spotted talking into the camera.
Echoing what he said in the video, Michael captioned the video: "Well we've got another TGIF! It's that time of the week. Hope all is good for everyone and you have a lovely lovely weekend!"
He added in the caption: "Sometimes it’s too hot some places, otherwise have a great great time! Lots of Love, MD."
Fans rushed to the comments section to add heartfelt notes.
One fan commented: "Love love love [you] Mike Douglas. And I love that you always talk to us. We love u a and your Wife and kids. happy TGIF. You have a lovely weekend too."
Another chimed in, adding: "The same to you and your loved ones dear Michael. Thank you so much for taking your time for us, doing messages like this. You're so wonderful to us."
