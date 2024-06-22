Hannah Elizabeth vows to bring 'Scouse glam' to 'Real Housewives' franchise

Hannah Elizabeth speaks out on joining RHOCheshire

Love Island star Hannah Elizabeth recently spoke out on joining Real Housewives of Cheshire.

Speaking exclusively to Closer in a one-on-one conversation, the Liverpudlian queen talked about appearing on the iconic ITVBe series.

She said: “That is exactly the kind of show I want [to do]. I’m a single mum, so obviously I couldn’t be a real Housewife, but that’s the vibe that I would love to do – just dead glam, day-to-day life. We 100% need a Scouse show like that.”

Offering insight into the show that is yet to mark its tenth anniversary, Hannah added: "That would be my ideal show – literally going about getting my blow dry, having a gossip. I want to bring back the glam. Don’t get me wrong, I love all the casual stuff, but the kids are going out in trainers and all that."

"I want to bring back the Scouse glam. We need someone to make this show, please."

She further talked about expanding her portfolio with exciting shoots.

The reality star revealed her plans, explaining: "I’ve got so many exciting shoots coming up – I’ve got a trip abroad coming up for OnlyFans. There’s like five of us going. OnlyFans is so supportive – it’s all my mates. I’ve got Marnie [Simpson], Demi and Frankie Sims, Megan Barton [Hanson] – like we’re all friends anyway.”