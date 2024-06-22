Riley Keough’s legal woes not over as Lisa Marie Presley’s ex files new demand

Riley Keough was hit with another legal claim filed by mom Lisa Marie Presley’s ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

Lockwood, who shares two twin daughters with the late Lisa Marie, is pleading for his request for $150k in legal fees to be reimbursed by Elvis Presley’s trust, per court documents obtained by InTouch Weekly.

The Daisy Jones & the Six actress, 34, was appointed as sole administrator of The Promenade Trust, which holds most of Elvis’ estate, after her grandmother Priscilla Presley dropped her court fight to be named coadministrator back in March.

During the legal proceedings, Lockwood was appointed as guardian for his 15-year-old twins to represent their interests.

“Through the significant efforts and contributions of the parties, including Mr. Lockwood and his counsel, all disputes surrounding Lisa Marie’s estate were amicably and efficiently resolved, and that settlement was approved by this Court on August 4, 2023,” Lockwood’s lawyer said.

The attorney added that “from the outset, Michael and his counsel played a central role in helping keep the parties focused on resolving those issues with minimal court intervention.”

Now, Lockwood is asking the asked the court to approve his request to be reimbursed $153,647.32 spent in legal fees.

Lockwood is expecting that the legal fee will be reimbursed from the Promenade Trust, which is under Riley, which would be deducted from the “shares of the Promenade Trust established for Finley Aaron Love Lockwood and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood in equal shares.”

Meanwhile, the judge is waiting for “additional evidence” before he decides to make a ruling.