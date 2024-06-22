Travis Kelce moves body to beats of Taylor Swift’s ‘So High School’

Travis Kelce spotted dancing to Taylor Swift's dancing

Travis Kelce spotted stepping to the beat of his girlfriend Taylor Swift’s performance traveling to London to support his beau where she made her next stop on the Eras Tour.



The 34-year-old songstress got on-stage for her first night at Wembley Stadium on Friday, June 21, where Travis, 34 arrived along with brother Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce.

The NFL star and his family notably stopped signing merch and exchanging friendship bracelets to enjoy one song in particular.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was spotted lip-syncing when Swift started performing her song So High School, additionally channeling some of the choreography.

“Truth, dare, spin the bottle / You know how to ball I know Aristotle,” he sang with a broad smile.

The track, which comes from her 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department, is supposed by fans to be about the NFL star.

Swift began her European leg of the tour in Paris last month. Despite missing the first three performances in France, Kelce joyfully viewed the action on Sunday, May 12, when he was seen nodding and singing along to Swift's hits from the audience.