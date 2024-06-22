Kevin Bacon shares he has never been to the Oscars since 1984

Kevin Bacon opens up about not returning to Oscars since 1984

Kevin Bacon has recently explained why he has never been to the Oscars four decades ago.



In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Footloose star said, “It was crazy.”

Kevin told ET, “I was thinking about it — I have never been to the Oscars since 1984.”

The actor shared he was invited to present an award because he was It Boy of the Year after his exceptional performance as Ren McCormack.

“Footloose was sort of the thing that entered me into the world of Hollywood, if you will. You know? So it was a big year for me,” said the 65-year-old.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kevin collaborated with Eddie Murphy in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, which will be released on July 3.

“I loved the movie when it came out,” remarked A Few Good Men actor.

Kevin mentioned, “It’s the greatest fish out of water franchise that there is. But the thing that people forget is, you can’t do that movie without Eddie.”

Reflecting on his fame, Kevin pointed out he did an interview the other day “and this woman told her daughter, ‘I’m going to do an interview with Kevin Bacon later.’”

“And she said, ‘Oh, Kevin Bacon. Is that the guy from Instagram?’ And I was like, ‘Oh, man!’” he noted.

Kevin quipped that he has “no one to blame but myself” for his new reputation.

Earlier in April, the actor was speaking at Payson High School in Utah, saying, “It’s been a long time — 40 years — that just blows my mind, you know.”

“Things look a little different around here. I’d say the thing that looks the most different is me,” he added.