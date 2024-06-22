Jennifer Lawrence set to appear in murder mystery inspired by ‘The Real Housewives’

Jennifer Lawrence to star in new murder mystery

Jennifer Lawrence has been announced to star and produce a new upcoming murder mystery titled The Wives, on Friday.



The 33-year-old Academy Award winner will produce the project, which is inspired by The Real Housewives and was acquired for Apple Original Films, besides Apple Studio and A24,

According to Entertainment Tonight, Justine Ciarrocchi will be there besides Lawrence producing The Wives for her company, Excellent Cadaver.

The production will also include Tony and Independent Spirit Award nominee Jeremy O. Harris (Zola, Slave Play) and Josh Godfrey (Manchester by the Sea, Suspiria) from bb2.

Lawrence has expressed her admiration for different Bravo series in the past, explaining her decision to sign up for a project inspired by one of the shows.

The No Hard Feelings star acted out the iconic scene from the season 4 finale of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City in January on the red carpet of the Golden Globes.

The actress recreated Heather Gay's on-screen argument with fellow cast member Monica Garcia.

“Everything that you want for the truth, receipts, timelines – I got it all,” Lawrence said, “Screenshots, I got it.”