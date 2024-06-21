Sam Neill to star opposite Eric Bana in Netflix’s upcoming show, Untamed

Sam Neill is all set to star in Netflix‘s limited series Untamed

Jurassic Park star Sam Neill will reportedly going to star opposite Eric Bana in Netflix‘s limited series Untamed.



Written by Mark L. Smith and Elle Smith, Sam’s upcoming movie will be produced by Warner Bros. Television and studio-based John Wells Productions.

According to the official plotline, Sam is going to play the role of Paul Souter who has been the chief park ranger in Yosemite for half his life.

“He’s a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and friend to Turner (Bana). He’s comfortable in all facets of his job, whether it’s dealing with crime inside the park or with the bureaucracy around it,” it added.

Besides John Wells Productions, Mark L. Smith and Elle Smith serve as co-showrunners and executive producers .

Interestingly, Sam earned an Emmy nomination for the 1998 NBC miniseries Merlin. Sam recently reprised two franchise roles, Alan Grant in Jurassic World: Dominion and Actor Odin in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Sam is repped by Authentic Talent & Literary Management, CAA, Shanahan Management, and The Artists Partnership.



Meanwhile, Sam was most recently seen starring opposite Annete Bening in Peacock’s limited series, Apples Never Fall.