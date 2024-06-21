Princess Kate expected to give more surprises after Trooping the Colour appearance

Princess released a new photograph to mark William's 42 birthday

Princess Kate marked her return to the royal spotlight at Trooping the Colour, following her cancer diagnosis and ongoing treatment.



GB News Royal Correspondent Cameron Walker hinted that Princess Kate's potential return to royal duties this summer hasn't been entirely ruled out, given her poignant appearance at Trooping the Colour.

Ahead of her participation in Trooping the Colour, the Princess indicated to royal fans through a statement that she plans to engage in "a few public engagements over the summer."

Additionally, the Princess released a new photograph she took of Prince William and their children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—to commemorate his 42nd birthday.

Posting the photograph on social media, which was taken by Kate, a social media post read: "Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx".

Discussing the latest on Princess Kate's return, Cameron told GB News that the Palaces have "ruled out Royal Ascot and Garter Day", but haven't confirmed her absence from "any other engagements".

In conversation with hosts Tom Harwood and Emily Carver, Cameron revealed: "So they've ruled out Ascot and obviously they've ruled out Garter Day this week, but they haven't ruled out any further engagements this summer.

"I suspect we may see her before the summer's out, but it all depends on where she is with her chemotherapy and if she's having a good day or a bad day."

The Princess of Wales admitted in her statement to royal fans just hours before her return that she is "not out of the woods yet" with her cancer treatment, as she continues to undergo "preventative chemotherapy" for an undisclosed form of the disease.

Cameron explained: "Like she said in her letter when she said she was going to go to Trooping, they're really taking it step by step, which I imagine is very much the sensible thing to do."

Turning the conversation to Prince William's birthday and the latest photograph of Kate's to be released, Cameron praised the Princess's photography and said the image is "brilliant" of the family.

He admitted: "She's personally tweeted on the Kensington Palace Twitter account with a lovely photograph, which she took in Norfolk last month of Prince William and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

"This is probably the most informal yet brilliant photograph I've ever seen in terms of the Royal Family. They're clearly jumping off sand dunes there. It just catches them in a really intimate family moment, and it shows the love that they have between the Wales family."

Tom also praised the newly released photograph and said the Princess of Wales has captured a "remarkable" moment for the family.



