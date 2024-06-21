Kate Middleton, King Charles’ health improved with help of key figures

Kate Middleton and King Charles have been receiving 'emotional support' from the members of the royal family amid their battle with cancer.



Cancer specialist, Karol Sikora recently appeared on The Royal Record podcast and gave an in-depth analysis about the royal health crisis.

He said, "It's very important to have someone around to care for you and to support you psychologically as well as physically."

The medical expert added, "If you feel tired, you want to be able to relax, it's really important to have emotional support and that can come from a family, from a partner or even from grandchildren."

It is pertinent to mention that the Monarch revealed his cancer diagnosis in February 2024. On the other hand, the Princess of Wales released a video message, announcing that she has been undergoing preventative chemotherapy.



Since then, the two have been receiving emotional and physical support from Prince William, Queen Camilla and other members of the firm.



Not only this, Karol praised Prince Harry's decision to fly to London to meet his cancer-stricken father. He said, "We saw Harry come back across the Atlantic when the King had his cancer diagnosis or made it public. So I suppose it just shows how illness can bring people back together."