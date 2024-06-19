Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ father gives rare update on Prince Harry marriage

Meghan Markle’s onscreen father, Wendell Pierce, had some insight to share on her marriage with Prince Harry.
The Duchess of Sussex, who was previously known for her role in the hit legal drama, Suits, was recently in the headlines for marital woes with the Duke of Sussex.
However, Wendell affirmed in a comment to People Magazine that the pair appear “very much in love” despite the speculation.
“When [Meghan] came into town, she got an award last year, had a chance to say hello and wish she and Prince Harry well and wish the children well,” Wendell told the outlet at the 2024 Tony Awards in New York City on Sunday, June 16.
“They look very much in love and were very happy, so that's the most important thing.”
The actor, 60, played Robert Zane, who is the father of Meghan’s character, Rachel Zane, on Suits.
Reminiscing the filming of the show years ago, Wendell shared that working with Meghan was “a blast.” He also noted that following the finale of the show in 2019, he had met with Meghan “a few times.”
“I've gotten to see her just a few times since, and we've been able to reminisce and so it's real, we have fond memories of working together,” the Tony Award winner shared.
