Celine Dion writes ‘love letter’ to fans with new documentary

Celine Dion talks about new documentary

Celine Dion loves her fans, she proved this with her latest upcoming documentary I Am Celine Dion.



I Am Céline Dion is set to debut in theatres for just a night on Friday, June 21, ahead of dropping on Amazon Prime on Tuesday, June 25.

Irene Taylor directed the documentary, giving fans of Dion a peek into her life and her struggles with stiff-person syndrome.

Dion addressed her fans during the documentary’s premiere in New York City on Monday, June 17, with a heart-warming speech before the screening she attended with her son Rene-Charles.

“This is by far the biggest crowd I’ve had in years, I hope to see you all again very, very soon,” she told the audience. “I cannot believe how fortunate I am to have my family in my life, from the bottom of my heart for being part of my journey. This movie is my love letter to each of you.”

The movie shares a glimpse into the singer’s life.

She opens up about her life struggling with stiff-person syndrome and how the condition affects her music.