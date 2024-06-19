Kevin Costner reveals why he cast son Hayes in Horizon: An American Saga

Kevin Costner on casting son in 'Horizon: An American Saga'

Kevin Costner revealed why he cast his 15-year-old son Hayes in the movie Horizon: An American Saga.



“He's a beautiful boy,” the Yellowstone star, who is the father to Hayes along with other kids Cayden, 17, and Grace, 14 with ex wife Christine Baumgartner, expressed on the June 17 episode of Today.

“And he's quiet,” he added.

The Field of Dreams actor also admitted that his choice to cast his son in the movie is not in adherence to his principles.

“I have not shoved my children into the business,” the 69-year-old continued. “I realize there's so many young actors that would just kill to be in this movie and I don't want to take those parts away from them just ‘cause I can place my own children in. But in this instance, it was a smaller part. I selfishly wanted him with me for the two weeks he was with me.”

Kevin, who was also the director of the film, highlighted some of the memories he made with his son.

"We would drive to the set every day and he would whisper," he recalled. "He didn't have a lot of experience but he's really beautiful in the movie. It's a really complicated scene."