King Charles, Camilla make joint statement after Harry-Meghan reach out to Kate

King Charles, Queen Camilla make first statement after Harry-Meghan's 'olive branch' to Princess Kate

King Charles III and Queen Camilla have issued new statement after reports Prince Harry and Meghan Markle extended an olive branch to cancer-stricken Kate Middleton.

The King and Queen attended the first day of the horse racing event at the Ascot Racecourse on Tuesday (June 18). The couple led the way in the Royal Procession, which typically marks the start of every race day.



The royal family's social media account share brand new photos of King Charles and Queen Camilla's latest outing with other royals, captioning: "A wonderful first day at @AscotRacecourse to kick off Royal Ascot 2024!"

After attending Trooping the Colour on Saturday and Garter Day on Monday, the couple attended the horse racing event on Tuesday.



In their sweet message, which comes after reports that the Sussexes have decided o end rift With Kate and William, the King and Queen wrote: "We are delighted to welcome you to Royal Ascot for another week of spectacular racing that draws spectators and viewers from across the globe."



"Many of the winners will go on to make a significant contribution to the international bloodstock industry and we are pleased that the Royal Meeting continues to play such an important role for breeders. Long may that continue.

It added: "We look forward to the first running of the King Charles III Stakes, formerly the King's Stand Stakes, a race which has been won by some of the world's greatest sprinters in recent years."



The royals concluded: "We wish all the participants this week the very best of luck in seeking that unique thrill of a Royal Ascot winner. We also hope that those here at the racecourse and watching from home will enjoy five days of the finest racing that this sport has to offer."

The royal family's new post comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly decided to heal rift with future King William and his wife Kate.

"Meghan's desperate to come across as the bigger person and end this feud between them. And, despite all their bad blood, her heart does go out to Kate - she can only imagine how hard this situation must be for her," The Closer, citing an insider, reports.

It added: "Meghan has made it clear she'd love nothing more than to move past all the nonsense and find a way towards healing for everyone's sake. She's ready to let the anger and bitterness go."