Kate Middleton visits doctors after latest outing

Kate Middleton, who delighted fans with her much-awaited appearance at Trooping the Colour, does not seem to resume her royal duties soon as her cancer treatment continues.

The Princess of Wales, according to an insider, "received her cancer treatment" after paying tribute to her father-in-law King Charles III by attending his birthday parade on Saturday.

The future Queen - who put a brave face on her first official public appearance in six months with her three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louise - was all smiles and in good spirts during the outing waving her beloved fans from the Palace balcony.

However, day after the outing she underwent the treatment as it will continue few more months.

"Princess Kate visited her doctors after attending Trooping the colour and received the treatment," the source claimed.

Explaining Catherine's decision to attend the major event, the source said: "For Kate, nothing is more important than her Family. She attended the event to support her family."



"Catherine is showing good progress after undergoing chemotherapy as she's getting back her confidence and evergreen smile which were badly affected after shock diagnosis," added the insider.

Before attending the event, the mother-of-three urged her fans to understand her health condition and the process of her recovery as she said: "I’m looking forward to attending the King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet."



Kate went on explaining the situation, she's going through, in her own words as she said: "I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body and allowing myself to take this much-needed time to heal."



However, the royal did not reveal what future engagements she might make in the coming weeks. Any upcoming outings will be based on when she feels able and with the guidance and support of her medical team.

The future Queen, in her last heartfelt, message said she's "making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days."