Kate Middleton, Prince William's kids win hearts with sweet statement

Kate Middleton, Prince William's kids show key sign of 'maturity'

Prince William and Kate Middleton's children showed a key sign of their 'maturity' with a heartfelt Father's Day post.

For the unversed, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, paid a sweet tribute to their 'papa' by sharing an adorable photo of them posing with William.

The royal siblings captioned the post, "We love you, Papa. Happy Father’s Day. G, C & L."

Notably, the sweet moment was captured by the Princess of Wales, who has been undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

Speaking of their heartfelt move, Rebecca English wrote in MailOnline, "They simply wanted to show their love for William on a special day after what has undoubtedly been a difficult time for them all."

She further added, "The message does, however, mark the first time the children have been given such a platform to make a public statement like this to a global audience, and is a sign of their growing maturity as young royals."