Danielle Radcliffe steals the show with emotional Tony Awards speech

Danielle Radcliffe wins hearts with emotional speech at Tony Awards

Danielle Radcliffe recently won big with his Oscar-winning speech at the Tony Awards on Sunday night, June 16.



The Harry Potter alum emotionally addressed his Merrily We Roll along co-stars, moving Jonathan Groff to tears.

The actor, who bagged his first-ever Tony Award for Featured Actor in a Musical category, ruled with his role as Charley Kringas in the film.

Speaking exclusively to Groff in the course of the award show, Radcliffe explained that he will "never have it this good again."

Reflecting on his experience working together, the 34-year-old actor said at the New York City ceremony: "I'm going to talk fast and try not to cry."

"Thank you so much to our cast, everybody on that stage. It is an honour to be on stage with you every single night, and I will miss it so much," he added.

In response, the Glee star Groff seemingly broke down as he looked overcome with emotion.

Meanwhile, Danielle continued: "Speaking of missing things, Jonathan, Lindsay [Mendez], I will miss you so much. I don’t really have to act in this show, I just have to look at you and feel everything I want to feel. I will never have it this good again."