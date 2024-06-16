Hailey Bieber cradles her baby bump on Rhode's two-year anniversary

Hailey Bieber celebrates Rhode's two year anniversary

Hailey Bieber recently celebrated two years of her very own Rhode skincare.



The model took to her Instagram to mark two years of her skincare line on Saturday, June 15.

Bieber shared a carousel of photos, including a delightful picture of the model, posing in a light gray, cropped T-shirt as she cradled her baby bump.

The 27-year-old mom-to-be, who is pregnant with her and husband Justin Bieber’s first child, seemed all smiles on the special occasion.

She completed the look with four Rhode lip products perfectly placed in her back pocket, posing with her side profile.

Speaking to her 52.5 million fans, the Rhode founder wrote in the caption: "2 years of @rhode. Feel so very grateful that I get to bring this world of rhode to life everyday with the most incredible team of extrordinary, talented people.

"So thankful beyond words for the support and the love shown… and we’re just getting started. HBD rhode”.

The post included a series of photos and snippets from her journey over the years.

Fans couldn’t help but glee over the memories, resulting in more than 704,000 reactions on the social media giant.