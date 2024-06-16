Prince William pays loving tribute to King Charles on Father's Day 

Prince William paid a heartfelt tribute to King Charles on the auspicious occasion of Father's Day.
On Sunday, the Prince of Wales shared an adorable throwback photo featuring a young him playing football with his father, the Prince of Wales.
The future King of England wrote on his and Princess Kate's official Instagram account, "Happy Father’s Day, Pa. W."
Interestingly, the picture was taken on June 12, 1984, before William's second birthday.
As Prince William wished his dad, several royal fans extended their warm wishes to the father-son duo.
One fan wrote, "Such a sweet portrait. Happy Father's Day to you both."
Another fan chimed in, "I guess The King is so thankful to have a son like William who will never leave his duty behind and will always support the monarch and the country."
Notably, Prince William has been a great source of support and comfort to King Charles since his cancer diagnosis.
Simon Ashley and Jonathan Bailey appeared in 'Bridgerton' Season 2 and 3
'Bridgerton' fans have to wait for almost 2 years for the next season
Matty Healy and Gabbriette Bechtel announced their engagement on Tuesday, June 11
Austin Butler praises Johnny Depp in original Pirates of the Caribbean
Billy Ray Cyrus believes Firerose married him for ‘other reasons but love’
Ariana DeBose started her career in theatre, later started acting and hosting