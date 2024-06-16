Prince William pays loving tribute to King Charles on Father's Day

Prince William paid a heartfelt tribute to King Charles on the auspicious occasion of Father's Day.

On Sunday, the Prince of Wales shared an adorable throwback photo featuring a young him playing football with his father, the Prince of Wales.



The future King of England wrote on his and Princess Kate's official Instagram account, "Happy Father’s Day, Pa. W."

Interestingly, the picture was taken on June 12, 1984, before William's second birthday.

As Prince William wished his dad, several royal fans extended their warm wishes to the father-son duo.

One fan wrote, "Such a sweet portrait. Happy Father's Day to you both."

Another fan chimed in, "I guess The King is so thankful to have a son like William who will never leave his duty behind and will always support the monarch and the country."

Notably, Prince William has been a great source of support and comfort to King Charles since his cancer diagnosis.