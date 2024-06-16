Prince Harry's heartbreak on Father's Day as distance grows with King Charles

Prince Harry misses out on Father's Day tradition with King Charles amid rift

Prince Harry is ought to be missing King Charles on the eve of Father’s Day as distance between them continues to grow deeper.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily, the King’s former butler Grant Harrold revealed royal brothers Harry and Prince William’s annual tradition with their father on the occasion.

“They showed their appreciation towards him,” he shared, noting, having Charles as the only parent further underscored importance of the day.

“When you only have one parent, you put more effort into that,” Grant explained. “It was definitely a happy time for them on the day, but it was very much an occasion behind closed doors.”

“They would have a family lunch or dinner. It was definitely a private occasion that they just celebrated together and kept close knit,” the former palace staff added.

Meanwhile, William, on his part, is expected to have honoured his father with a card and a gift at Trooping the Colour yesterday.

“The way William has been brought up with Father’s Day, it’s an important thing for him and something he will want to enjoy with his own family,” Harrold claimed of the heir.

The prince also posted a throwback photo of the father-son duo on Kensington Palace official social media, writing in the caption: “Happy Father’s Day, Pa. W”.