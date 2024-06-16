Angelina Jolie shares special moment with daughter over 'The Outsiders'

Angelina Jolie reflects on memorable experience with daughter

Angelina Jolie recently opened up about working with her daughter Vivienne on The Outsiders.

The film, that brought the Maleficent actress several Tony nominations, also happened to form a deeper bond with her 15-year-old daughter.

During an interview with the Deadline, the humanitarian talked about Vivienne’s interests.

Conversing with The Outsiders director Danya Taymor, Jolie noted: "My daughter Viv loves theater. She appreciates all theater but she certainly knows what she feels close to and what she responds to.”

Recalling the instance, she continued: “She went to see The Outsiders at La Jolla about five times and was telling me about it, and I had read the book, and I'd seen the film years ago."

Reflecting on her experience watching the film, that is a musical adaptation of the S.E. Hinton 1967 novel, the actress talked about her daughter establishing a deep connection.

While the mother-daughter duo watched it at the La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego in March 2023, The Tourist alum shared: "Really, as a mother, as a person, I was watching it, but I was really watching the effect it was having on my young daughter and what she was telling me about herself, and I was learning what about it was important to her and why it connected so deeply to her."

The 49-year-old actress regarded the film as “powerful” and a very “different experience of understanding.”

Concluding her statement, she added: "How this is having a significant effect on her as a young person right now, and she's communicating something to me, and that is the power of this material, which was in really good shape even by then."

For the unversed, , Angelina, who shares kids with Brad Pitt, is also a mom to Vivienne, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and Vivienne's twin Knox.