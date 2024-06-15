Jennifer Lopez makes final decision about Ben Affleck marriage

Jennifer Lopez ready to let 'grumpy and negative' Ben Affleck go

Jennifer Lopez reportedly gave up on her efforts to save her troubled marriage with 'grumpy and negative' Ben Affleck.

As reported by Daily Mail, the Ain't Your Mama singer "has had enough and she really tried but she can do no more, it's not getting any better, it's worse."

An insider claimed that The Mother actress decided to leave the love of her life as the Air director always appeared a 'grumpy and negative' being.

Moreover, the mother-of-two has been 'shocked' over her negative portrayal in the media amid her growing tensions with Affleck.

"If people could see what she has really gone through they would be easier on her," added an insider.

Speaking of future career plans, the report claimed that the singer has been planning to resume her This Is Me... Live tour in the summer of 2025.

The source shared, "She is excited about going on tour next year when her personal life is on calmer ground and she can connect with her fans. She will take her tribe with her and make the most of it."

For the unversed, the On the Floor singer's much-awaited tour was set to kick off on June 26 across North America. But, on May 31, Live Nation announced that Lopez would be "taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends."