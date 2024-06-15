Princess Kate shines bright in elegant white at Trooping the Colour

Kate Middleton made headlines as she returned to public eye at Trooping the Colour in first major public appearance since announcing her cancer diagnosis.

The Princess of Wales was spotted arriving with husband Prince William and their kids, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis 6 at King Charles’ official birthday celebrations.

For the special occasion, she opted to rewear the white midi dress designed by Jenny Packham from pre-coronation meeting last year, updating it with a neck bow tie and a white ribbon to the plain black waistband.

The future Queen of England paired the elegant outfit with white stilettos and a matching-coloured wide-brimmed hat to finish the look.

Kate further accessorized the outfit with pearl earrings from Cassandra Goad, featuring small pearl beads coming together to make up a flower design, her sapphire engagement ring, as well as black clutch.

She pulled her hair in a chic bun, which hung low to her neck to avoid the hair coming at her face.

Meanwhile, Charlotte colour coordinated her mother in a black and white sailor dress, featuring a white neck bow tie and matching ribbon on her waistband.

The young princess completed her look with a pair of white pumps, letting her hair fall down her waist.

This is the first time Kate was seen together with her children on an official engagement following a series of health scares since the beginning of this month.