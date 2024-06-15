‘Inside Out 2’ seizes $35 million in global previews, set for blockbuster debut

Inside Out 2 is off to a flying start, raking in $13 million in domestic Thursday previews and $22.3 million internationally.



The Disney and Pixar animated sequel is expected to gross between $80 million and $90 million this weekend, potentially securing the biggest opening of the year.

This would surpass Warner Bros.' current top two openings of 2024, Dune: Part Two ($82.5 million) and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire ($80 million).

Inside Out 2 has made a strong start at the domestic box office, generating $13 million in previews, outpacing recent animated films like The Little Mermaid ($10.3 million), Minions: The Rise of Gru ($10.8 million), and Toy Story 4 ($12 million).

While it falls short of animated superhero sequels like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ($17.4 million) and Incredibles 2 ($18.5 million), it has performed exceptionally well internationally, particularly in Mexico, where it earned $5.7 million in previews, marking the third-highest animated opening day in the country's history.

In Argentina, it secured the second-highest animated opening day, trailing only Toy Story 4. With a wider international release planned, including markets like France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, and Brazil, Inside Out 2 is poised for continued success.